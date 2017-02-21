Mind Blowing Wellness for Women Comes to the Suncoast

Lakewood Ranch, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Ready to reclaim your emotions and find the root of your moods? It's now possible thanks to a wellness coaching specialist who helps local women who are feeling overwhelmed, heavily stressed or experiencing frequent mood swings.



"Many of my clients have been told: 'It's all in your head' by well-intended practitioners. I generally find the issue is deeply rooted in something physical even after standard lab tests fail to identify possible causes", explained Joli Tripp, Founder of Mind Blowing Wellness.



"With each client, our goal is to develop a program of lifestyle changes and targeted nutrients that enable them to achieve mind blowing wellness. It's very gratifying to see someone turn their life around through our coaching program", Ms. Tripp added.



Mind Blowing Wellness has just launched a new mobile friendly website featuring a unique self-help assessment tool and rich content focused on the business' mission to coach women toward reclaiming their mood balance and finding the physical roots underlying their emotional distress.



The new website is located at mindblowingwellness.com.



The website's free self-help assessment tool is designed to help women explore where they may have imbalances in the chemical messengers that control our moods and emotions. The tool provides score results and recommendations for four levels of assessment: "Dark Cloud Symptoms", "Stressed Mess Symptoms", "The Blahs' Symptoms", and "Overly Sensitive Symptoms".



Women interested in taking the surveys can go to http://mindblowingwellness.com/self-assessment-tool



"We are very excited about our new website and the robust information it provides for women to better understand their challenges and how we can help formulate a plan tailored to each of our clients. We offer a variety of services ranging from a free initial consultation to a "Dig Deeper" package consisting of three 3-hour functional evaluation sessions and written recommendations for long-term wellness", according to Ms. Tripp.



Mind Blowing Wellness has also created new social media pages on Facebook, Pinterest and LinkedIn. The local business updates all of its online sites on a regular basis including new wellness tips, helpful articles and upcoming special events. Visitors are encouraged to sign up online for free Mind Blowing Wellness email posts.



About Mind Blowing Wellness

Mind Blowing Wellness is a woman owned and operated business based in the Sarasota-Bradenton area that helps women on Florida's Suncoast to discover their unique path to emotional wellness. Founder Joli Tripp works directly with women as their personal Wellness Coach and supportive mentor by helping them discover what physical imbalance may be underlying their emotional distress. Ms. Tripp holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Georgia and a Masters Degree in Information Systems. She's a certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and Health Coach. Joli shares her personal experience with overcoming emotional distress using the program she provides to her clients.



