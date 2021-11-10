Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --Achy muscle, stress, and many other ailments can now be things of the past when visiting the newly opened Mind Body Works Massage & Wellness massage therapy spa in Sarasota, Florida. The small, tight-knit health and wellness business is owned and operated by two seasoned massage therapists who seem to know what it takes to always have their client's backs...quite literally!



Licensed massage therapists are quite popular in the Sunshine State, and Floridians are eagerly welcoming Byron and Rosetta Eddy to the Sarasota area. It's proven in the number of clients that have already made appointments for their various message therapy services.



The husband and wife team has been in practice since 1988. Since starting their journey together, they've strengthened their skills in a variety of techniques of massage therapy for Sarasota patrons like pregnancy massage, traditional Swedish massage, and hot stone treatments.



"Massage therapy is more than just rubbing someone's sore muscles. It's treating the whole person. There are many different stressors that can take a toll on the human body, and a massage is a tool that promotes better health, comfort, and a sense of well-being. It's what we are passionate about, and we couldn't be happier to be here in Florida!" says Owner and massage therapist Rosetta Eddy.



The past 18 months have seen an influx of new clients approaching the idea of massage therapy services, especially during the recent pandemic. Many people are looking for natural ways to boost their immune function, and getting a massage is at the top of the list of many local residents.



Owner and massage therapist from Sarasota, Byron Eddy said, "The pandemic has allowed us to educate our fellow citizens on better health practices and learning some much-needed self-care techniques. We were able to host Zoom meetings and classes to teach our clients self-massage to relieve trigger point pain spots when we weren't able to. Now that our doors are officially open here in Sarasota, we have doubled the number of clients that we normally see on a daily basis."



It isn't surprising that the community adores Byron and his wife, Rosetta. They set the bar high for what it looks like to be a massage therapist. Client comfort is clearly the forefront of their business.



Sheila W., a happy massage therapy recipient, came to the Mind Body Works & Wellness clinic for pregnancy massage therapy and had this to say, "Rosetta was my massage therapist during my pregnancy, and she was absolutely wonderful. I had dealt with sciatica pain as my pregnancy progressed, and Rosetta helped me so much."



The evidence and studies being done are resulting in mounting benefits of massage therapy being discovered, and people are reporting that they are feeling better than ever before to the couple. Deep tissue massage at the Sarasota clinic is one of the most highly requested services that Byron and Rosetta Eddy receive. It focuses on localized pain relief and pays special attention to sore muscles.



Because the word is getting out about deep tissue massage and the other forms of wellness therapies that the clinic has to offer, the couple recently had to extend their business hours. Special Saturday and evening appointments have been added to the roster.



In fact, the clinic is looking to hire more massage therapists as it continues to grow. Massage therapy is definitely an all-hands-on-deck industry.



The products and services that the clinic has to offer are always professional and of the highest quality available. For example, clients can choose to have an essential oil massage. The oils that are used are pure and ethically sourced. Based on the client's needs, oils will be selected to enhance their health and experience during the massage.



Don't worry; if a client has an aversion to strong scents, the clinic offers scent-free lotions and balms to be used. Everything that is done during the massage therapy session is client-led. Byron and Rosetta believe that massage therapy is a deeply personal event and is rooted in the individual needs of their clients.



In a very stressful world, it's apparent that Mind Body Works Massage & Wellness is trying to create an oasis of peace and relaxation at its clinic. Every room in the clinic is freshly cleaned and sanitized between clients for hygiene and safety purposes.



Those interested in learning more about Mind Body Works Massage & Wellness and what the available massage therapy services are, community members are asked to call their office at (941) 222-2154 for more information. The couple has also recently launched a new website https://mindbodyworksmassage.com where all the details about who they are and what they do.



About Mind Body Works Massage & Wellness

In 1988, Byron & Rosetta Eddy had the vision to create a massage spa in Sarasota, Florida that met the needs of people from all walks of life. Since opening the massage therapy practice, the couple has honed and shaped their therapeutic massage skills to include the most advanced techniques. At the clinic, clients receive customized massage experiences based on individual needs.



Prenatal, deep tissue, and Swedish massage are other available massage therapy options. Local residents looking for a spa treatment can do so at Mind Body Works Massage & Wellness. Appointments can be booked online or over the phone.