Mind the Munchies Reveals the Secret Health Benefits of Raspberries

The first benefit listed by Mind the Munchies is the fruit’s amazing ability to fight cancer. Raspberries contain around ten times the amount of antioxidants as tomatoes do, including carotenoids, ellagic acid and quercetin. Antioxidants are helpful in preventing the damage caused by free radicals which could lead to cancer. Raspberries are also diet friendly; people who want to lose weight can add raspberries to their diet because the fruit is low in calories but has high fiber content. Better yet, it is suitable for breakfast and snacks. Raspberries also have anti-inflammatory properties, perfect for people who are suffering from arthritis or joint problems. The fruit is also known to enhance fertility as raspberries contain very high levels of vitamin C and magnesium, which are vital for fertility in both males and females. Furthermore, the fruit promotes well-being not only physically but also mentally. It is rich in vitamin B and folic acid, both of which have been found to lift the mood of people suffering with depression. Vitamin C also helps to mediate the amount of the stress hormone cortisol that is released into the body, therefore helping to reduce anxiety and keep the person calm. What’s more, the antioxidants present in raspberries can also slow the ageing process. Anthocyanins from the fruit enhance the skin’s color and stimulate collagen production. Lastly, the raspberry is full of minerals such as manganese, copper, folate and iron, all of which are great for the blood and help maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.



