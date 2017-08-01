Minddo Utilizes Electromagnetic Technology to Help Users to Fully Control and Record Their Mood, or Reduce Stress, Sleep Better

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Minddo is a new device that lets users read, record and replay their brain waves using electromagnetic field. The device wraps around the back of the user's head from just behind the temples and emits waves at various frequencies to achieve the desired results, like calming or energizing.



The human brain operates at eight distinct frequency states, each correlating to a different physical state. For example, Delta waves at 1-3 Hz occur when a person is in a state of deep sleep. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Gamma waves at 35-45 Hz take place when a person is experiencing a heightened sense of anxiety, as in the fight-or-flight response.



Higher frequencies are associated with greater stress and agitation, whereas lower frequencies denote a sense of calm and relaxation. Minddo aims to help people achieve their desired state by introducing electromagnetic waves to the brain to help it switch to the desired frequency. The resonance stimulates the cerebellum, the part of the brain that is responsible for mood and emotions.



In addition to playing pre-recorded waves, Minddo can also record their own brainwaves so that they can replay them for others. This can be helpful in conveying to others things that people are not necessarily able to convey in words, like their true emotional state. Users can also replay their own brainwaves to get back to a state of mind that they previously enjoyed.



The device operates using a small internal battery, which only needs to be recharged about once a month. The Minddo is only one centimeter thick, so it is comfortable enough to wear even in bed. It is constructed from durable plastic, so there is minimal risk of damage to the device while the user is sleeping.



Minddo's creators have already developed a prototype and are preparing to bring the product to market. To aid in that effort, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise the funds needed. The campaign has a funding goal of $12,000 AUD, which it had already surpassed at the time of this release.



Contributors to the campaign will receive discounts on the purchase of a Minddo device. Starting at donations of $149 AUD or more, backers will receive a device, valued at $199 AUD. The creators aim to begin shipping out products in December 2017.