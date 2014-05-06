Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2014 --Minds Matter of Los Angeles (MMLA), a not-for-profit college access program for academically-achieving, low-income high school students, announced that two students from their graduating class of 2014 are recipients of the Gates Millennium Scholarship (GMS).



The MMLA Gates Millennium Scholars are from the Boyle Heights and South Central neighborhoods of Los Angeles. They will be attending George Washington University in Washington, DC and Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.



Both students have been part of the Minds Matter program for the past three years, participating in a rigorous program of tutoring and mentoring designed to close the academic achievement gap and prepare them for success at competitive universities.



Minds Matter of Los Angeles provides a rigorous, three-year program for academically-achieving high school students from low-income families typically annually earning less than $25,000.



Since launching four years ago, 100 percent of Minds Matter of Los Angeles graduates have been accepted into leading four-year universities.



Founded by Bill Gates, the prestigious Gates Millennium Scholars Program awards scholarships to outstanding students from low-income families. Gates Millennium Scholarships are intended to fully fund educational expenses all the way though graduate school. Over 10,315 Gates Millennium Scholars have completed a degree since the program's inception in 1999.



“The Gates Millennium Scholars Program provides exceptional opportunities for educating the nation’s next generation of leaders,” said Tina Admans, president and chairperson at Minds Matter of Los Angeles. "We are proud of our Gates Millennium Scholars, both of whom will now be afforded the necessary financial support for their college education, as well as academic and leadership mentoring throughout their time at university.”



Higher education is the best route out of poverty. However, most low-income students lack access to basic resources needed to prepare for college and university.



While overall graduation rates may be rising, less than 50 percent of low-income students go on to college, and the college completion rate for low-income students is around 25 percent. Minds Matter of Los Angeles is working to close this achievement gap.



Low-income high school students usually lack adequate resources to prepare for college admission. Without access to academic tutoring and preparation for standardized tests, most are unable to reach their full potential.



With many low-income students being the first in their families to consider a college education, they often lack confidence in their ability to gain admission. They have less knowledge about how to search for appropriate universities, as well as how to apply for college and secure necessary financial aid.



Minds Matter of Los Angeles closes this gap through a rigorous program of academic tutoring and mentoring, including preparation for standardized tests. Dedicated mentors guide the students and their families through the college admissions and financial aid processes.



As part of the Minds Matter program, students attend academically challenging summer programs at leading colleges and universities, giving them the opportunity to experience what it is like to live on a college campus and take university level courses.



Applications are being accepted from students living in Los Angeles, who will become sophomores in the fall of 2014. Information can be found on the MMLA website. Applications close May 31st, 2014.



Minds Matter of Los Angeles will be celebrating the graduation of our second class of senior students on Sunday, June 1st, 2014.



About Minds Matter of Los Angeles (www.mindsmatterla.org)

The mission of Minds Matter of Los Angeles is to transform the lives of accomplished high school students from low-income families by broadening their dreams and preparing them for college success.



Minds Matter of Los Angeles is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization that provides a rigorous academic program for academically-achieving high school students from low-income families typically annually earning less than $25,000.



Students enroll as sophomores, and for three years, spend every Saturday throughout the school year developing skills and enhancing academic performance to prepare for college success and beyond.



The Minds Matter program includes:

- Tutoring in math, writing, and critical thinking

- Standardized test preparation

- Dedicated mentoring

- Formal leadership development

- Financial literacy skills

- Life skills workshops and outside speakers

- Participation in leading academic summer programs around the country and world

- Guidance through college admissions and financial aid processes



Press Contact

Bill Admans, 818-517-8755

bill@mindsmatterla.org



Minds Matter of Los Angeles

19360 Rinaldi Street #705,

Porter Ranch CA 91326