Minert & Associates, Sponsors Founder of Clutch Consulting & Certified Trainer with the John Maxwell Team, Nathan R Mitchell, to Offer Free Leadership Training in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2016 --A Tulsa area John Maxwell Team Independent Coach is providing free leadership training for Tulsa area businesses this coming January 2017. Nathan R Mitchell, Founder of Clutch Consulting, and Certified John Maxwell Speaker, Trainer, and Coach is spearheading this initiative through a partnership with a local accounting firm, Minert & Associates.



Mitchell made a similar offer last year, on his own, but with the great response he received, he has chosen to make the event available to more businesses who need and want the help through a strategic marketing initiative with Minert & Associates, an accounting firm Mitchell has been working with for a number of years.



"Our community depends heavily on leadership," explains Mitchell, "Helping to develop strong leadership skills in our business owners is vital for the health of the entire community. We operate, ultimately, as a whole. The more successful, thriving businesses there are in the Tulsa area, the more business the area will draw. At the end of the day, effective leadership training benefits all of us."



The John Maxwell Group of Companies including The John Maxwell Team, John Maxwell Company and Equip has a long and successful history, training more than 5 million leaders in 174 countries, and working with organizations such as the United States Military Academy at West Point, the National Football League, and the United Nations. Maxwell's book "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership" has sold more than 2 million copies and is used by business leaders across the globe.



According to Mitchell, the sessions are 100% free for businesses with 10 or more participants and can be scheduled at www.ClutchConsulting.net. When asked about the training offer, Nathan explains, "The training averages between 45-60 minutes and is packed with highly-usable information in a fun learning environment. Ultimately, my goal for the organizations who realize the benefit of leadership training, is to have each team member come away with at least one mind-challenging idea that will spark a desire for self-improvement and increased productivity within the organization. While many individuals feel that leadership is just a gift that some have and some don't, we define leadership, provide purposeful ways to grow and improve leadership skills, and begin to cultivate a mentality primed for improvement and growth. Once exposed to our training, ideas are unlocked and old, unproductive habits can be left behind."



At the end of the day, Mitchell is extremely excited for this coming year. He expects to see tremendous growth in Tulsa area businesses over the next few years.



For more information on this free John Maxwell Leadership Training with Nathan R Mitchell, Founder of Clutch Consulting, go to www.ClutchConsulting.net or call Nathan directly at 918-851-7246.



For more information on Minert & Associates, and how they can help you relieve your financial stress, visit www.RelieveFinancialStress.com or call them directly at 918-742-1616.