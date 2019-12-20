Minimalism, Scandinavian and Nordic Influence Making Themselves at Home in the U.S.

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --As the Holiday season sets in, festive decor will take over many homes. Lights, wreaths, stockings, and more will be found throughout neighborhoods in the U.S. But, underneath all the Holiday decor and splendor, one may find something new in these homes — a clean, simple, and minimalistic interior.



That's because Americans are starting to see the benefits of simplifying their lives, particularly when it comes to the confines of their homes. According to a CivicScience poll, 10% of U.S. adults consider themself a minimalist, 11% want to be minimalist one day, and 14% are actively working towards becoming a minimalist.



In other words, gone are the days of messy, clothes-riddled closets and disorganized cabinets. Enter the new age of interior minimalism.



While the U.S. still ranks highly in terms of hours worked during a year for the average worker, Americans are trying to combat the anxiety and stress that comes with being a working professional by creating living spaces that allow for relaxation the opportunity to decompress.



In particular, it's millennials who are now starting to enter the home market who are embracing the idea of minimalism, as their eco-friendly mindset leads them to look for ways to limit their carbon footprint and waste by reducing the amount of "stuff" they have in their homes.



Of course, one would be remiss if they didn't mention the influence of Scandinavian and Nordic interior design elements on today's American homes. While minimalism works towards decluttering homes, Northern European design elements embrace healthy, clean homes by using natural materials and avoiding harmful chemicals, in addition to possessing the modern, minimalist look that new homeowners desire.



The "form follows function" philosophy that is common in Northern European architecture helps bring out the best designs that are specifically crafted to be functional. The modern shapes and clean lines one sees when viewing these designs aren't just for show. Instead, the shapes and styles you see with Northern European furniture and architecture are what happens when functionality and sustainably are placed at the forefront of the design process.



"Americans are now starting to see the benefits of Scandinavian home products and features. For example, they are more sustainable and functional, as well as healthier for the inhabitants of the home in addition to possessing a minimalistic look that can keep their homes simple and less cluttered," says Mikko Juola, president and owner of Puustelli USA, a Scandinavian kitchen systems and cabinetry manufacturer based in Minneapolis.



Puustelli — which specializes in sustainable kitchen cabinets and crafting ecological kitchens for their clients that are void of particle board, laminates or MDF — is one of the many Scandinavian and Nordic home furniture brands that is finding success in the U.S.



"Modern, sustainable, and minimalistic homes are not a trend that will be going away anytime soon," continues Juola. "It's starting to become a way of life that is ingraining itself in the U.S. culture."



In the coming years, as more and more millennials make the leap from apartments to homes, there will certainly be a rise in modern, clean homes that prioritize healthy materials and minimalism over clutter.



