Minimalist Jewelry Brands Catch Consumers Attention in Recent Years

Claymont, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Whether a hopeless romantic person just like many or a true minimalist; They all noticed that exclusive minimalist jewelry brands are occupy apart of the jewelry drawer. Many people don't keep track of any other stuff like clothing brands or cosmetics, but in terms of jewelry; particularly metallic, consumers' taste has developed indeed during the past years. Ten years ago, they were initially platinum-and-sterling-silver-only kind of girls, but during the past few years, more and more people fell in love from minimalist metallic jewelry.



Over past years, jewelry designers have also got the taste of different metals, because when people have a look at the remarkable and gorgeous jewelry pieces available, they will find gold as the prominent element as compared to silver that dominated a few years back. Gold can match with all skin tones instantly and gives a more romantic and feminine feel to any minimalist piece.



SLEAF is a great example, as one of the rapidly-growing minimalist jewelry brands, SLEAF Jewel focuses on everyday wear minimalist jewelry as well as the designer collections. According to SLEAF, the simple stud earrings and everyday necklaces in yellow gold from the basic collection are the most popular jewels in their site. They believe simple jewelry could be dainty, minimalist jewelry also could match different styles and suitable for daily. At the same time, the jewelry should be affordable for all women. Most jewels they designed are with three colors optional to meet most consumers requirement. Also, jewelry from the basic collection is at a reasonable price.



The tagline of SLEAF is 'Minimalist Jewelry For Everyday Wear' and this shows clearly what its products are all about. SLEAF produce minimalist everyday jewelry to wear in daily outfits or for more occasions, also offer a unique collection of specific or distinctive jewelry that is easy to wear and affordable, e.g., Cat Lovers collection.



Trends always change and circle back sometimes, but minimalist always has its place in the fashion area.



About SLEAF

SLEAF was founded by an independent and perfectionist jewelry designer Syrah, in 2012. The main focus of SLEAF is to design and produce the best quality jewelry. They have specialized in simple and highly polished jewelry with 14K gold and S925 that will match with all outfits in consumers wardrobe. They are keener about the movement of the industry towards high quality and cost-friendly, affordable jewelry.