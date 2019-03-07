Minimally Invasive Treatments Offered at Redefine Healthcare

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2019 --Redefine Healthcare announced today that they would be offering same-day, minimally-invasive pain treatments at their four New Jersey locations: Union, Clifton, Edison, and Paterson. Patients now have some options for quick pain relief depending on their individual needs. Redefine Healthcare offers the following five minimally-invasive pain relief treatments, among others.



Kyphoplasty

Kyphoplasty is a procedure often used on patients who have sustained compression fractures of the spine. During this procedure, the patient lies face down, and the physician inserts a thin tube into the injured vertebra via a small incision. A special balloon is inserted and inflated, which pushes the caps of the fractured vertebra apart, restoring the structure as carefully as possible to its normal shape. The balloon is then removed, and the space created is filled with bone cement to maintain the shape. Kyphoplasty is most effective when performed within eight weeks of the onset of the injury.



Vertebroplasty

Similar to kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty is used to reduce pain after a compression fracture of the spine. During this procedure, bone cement is injected directly into the interior body of the vertebra. Compression fractures likely to respond well to vertebroplasty are commonly seen in patients with osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is most often seen in post-menopausal women, but it can also affect women and men with hormonal imbalances. Tumors are another reason for the weakening and fracturing of the spine. Delaying treatment can lead to the fracture collapsing further and being more difficult or impossible to treat appropriately.



M.I.L.D. (Minimally-Invasive Lumbar Decompression)

M.I.L.D. is used to treat patients with LSS (lumbar spinal stenosis). LSS refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal that causes the nerves to be compressed. This condition can cause pain and numbness, as well as difficulty with standing and walking. Qualified physicians use M.I.L.D. to restore the space and relieve pressure on the nerves while maintaining the natural structural support of the muscle and bone in the spine. In this procedure, the portions of bone and tissue causing the compression are located and removed. No sutures are required, and the resulting scar is minimal.



Percutaneous Decompression

Percutaneous decompression is useful for patients experiencing pain, numbness, or other difficulties related to a herniated (bulging) lumbar disc. This condition typically causes pain in the lower back that may radiate down one or both legs and feet. During percutaneous decompression, radio waves are used to dissolve the excess disc tissue, relieving the pressure on the nerves. This treatment can be done on an outpatient basis because complications are unlikely.



Endoscopic Foraminotomy

Endoscopic foraminotomy is used to reduce neural pressure caused by a herniated disc, bony spurs, scar tissue, and other spinal conditions. Many patients achieve pain relief with this procedure, even when other treatments have been unsuccessful. A back surgeon inserts a special endoscope into the spinal nerve canal and removes a small piece of bone to open the nerve canal. During the procedure, any bone spurs or scar tissue can also be removed.



Because these treatments are minimally invasive, they generally have shorter recovery times, and patients can usually return home the same day. For more information, contact Redefine Healthcare.