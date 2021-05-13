Minimize Tax Burden with Corporate Tax Planning

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Corporate income tax is one of the largest expenses of any successful business. Effective corporate tax planning is essential to minimize ongoing tax expenses, which affect not just business owners, but their families too. For more, go to https://www.mewco.ca/corporate-tax-accounting-services/corporate-tax-planning/



As trusted corporate tax advisors to many businesses in Vancouver, the team members at Mew and Company work to understand specific business and lifestyle goals before identifying and leveraging the best strategies to get there.



Through years of experience in corporate tax planning, Mew + Company supports clients in protecting their wealth and preserving the equity in their businesses now and into the future.



As Vancouver business tax planning specialists, Mew + Company is here to take care of all corporate tax planning, leaving business owners free to focus on what's important—running the business.



Common corporate tax planning addressed at Mew + Company, include:



- Corporate withdrawal optimization

- Strategic wage or dividend payments

- Income splitting options with family members

- Dividend strategies for adult children attending university

- Share classes and shareholding strategies

- RRSP purchase and mortgage payment strategies

- Corporate and/or personal investment trade-offs

- Corporate tax and GST/PST installment planning

- Timely payroll remittances

- Corporate tax and GST/PST return filings

- Timely and accurate filing of T4, T5, and T3

- SR&ED credit claims

- Capital dividend elections

- Tax-free rollovers of personal assets into a corporation



