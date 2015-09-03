MiniTool Mac Data Recovery 3.0 Comes – Save Your Lost Files on Mac

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --The new version of MiniTool data recovery software for Mac enjoys better performance and more powerful functions. Changes have been made in interface appearance, function, scan speed and other aspects.



Like previous versions, MiniTool Mac Data Recovery V3.0 also gives full support for lots of storage devices, such as IDE/ATA, SATA, SCSI, USB and Firewire (IEEE1394) hard disk, memory card, USB flash drive, memory stick, digital camera and digital audio player. Besides, it can be perfectly compatible with almost all common Mac OS (Mac OS X 10.5 and above) and file systems (FAT12/16/32, VFAT, NTFS and HFS/HFS+).



Main improvements in MiniTool Mac Data Recovery V3.0:



1. The interfaces have become more humanized.



- Flat interfaces and dynamic effects are added to the new version of Mac data recovery software, making the Mac data loss recovery process kind of interesting so as to get rid of being inanimate.



- The operations in software become more convenient. Buttons like "Bootable Edition", "Support", "Website" and "Register" are integrated into the software interface, making it possible for users to go to corresponding webpage for detailed information through a simple click whenever they want.



2. Advanced functions have been added to software.



- Users are able to export the found files list (this will save directory information) to an appointed place by pressing "Export Scan Result" button in the upper left of result interface.



- There is a "Load manually saved scan result" function located in upper left of the interface which asks users to choose a drive to scan.



3. Software performance has been optimized.



- The scanning speed and scanning depth are enhanced to provide better user experience. Meanwhile, scan details and process (total files found, remaining time and scanning percentage) can be seen during scanning.



- The scanning result is sorted in two ways – "Path" and "Type" and this caters to the habit of different users.



- Users can now see clearly the size of unused space in each drive after pressing "Save" button to set data storage destination. This could help them make the best choice.



- The last but not the least, if users fail to find what they need after checking all files listed in scan result interface of "Damaged Partition Recovery" or "Lost Partition Recovery", they can press "Back" button (next to "Save") to see all possible partitions. Then, choose those ones that are not checked to list content in them.



To sum up, MiniTool Mac Data Recovery V3.0 has been regarded as one of the best data recovery programs for Mac OS in 2015. So you may need one in case that any unexpected data loss issues are detected on your Mac computer. In almost all data loss situations, its four recovery modules will allow you to retrieve lost files in only three steps. How amazing it is!



