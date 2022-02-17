Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros Provide Exterior House Painting Services for Spring of 2022

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2022 --Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros had a record year in 2021 that resulted in hundreds of new customers and a stellar rating of an A+ on the BBB website. The company wants to keep the momentum going by extending some celebratory services that are set to commence in the spring.



As of right now, the painters are scheduling exterior house painting services in the Minneapolis, MN, area. The crew specializes in color design and dimension.



Here's what Peter Duran, owner, and CEO of the business, had to say "We're overwhelmed by the community response to our painting business. 2021 proved to be another challenging year for many folks, but we persevered and kept right on painting. We're eternally grateful for our residential clients and hope to see our schedule filled for Spring of 2022."



The team has been met with many questions about the costs of exterior house painting and whether they'd be raising their prices or not due to inflation in the US economy, and Mr. Duran has assured us that he has no plans to do such a thing. There have been numerous programs geared towards helping small businesses that his company has taken advantage of. So, according to him, there is no reason to raise prices at this time.



A fond memory of Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros that the company wants to share is when they helped rebuild a family home that was destroyed during a tornado. Once the structure was rebuilt, the company applied the paint and the trim completely free of charge. They even allowed the homeowners to choose their own colors. The family and community were beyond thrilled by this act of kindness.



We spoke to an employee of Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros, and here's what he had to say, "I couldn't work for a better business. Peter helped us all keep our jobs through the uncertainty of the last two years. We always had something to paint. I'm grateful for the heart and soul of this company, and I look forward to all the exterior house painting we'll be doing when Spring comes rolling around," said Bobby Marshall.



Exterior house painting services always begin with a no-obligation consultation with the company's design team. It involves discussing the wants and needs of the homeowner and what they envision their house looking like. They said that the goal of having your home freshly painted is to freshen up its appearance and add curb appeal.



Peter Duran and his crew of painters have made exceptions in extreme cases to paint during the winter months, but it's not ideal. "We want our painting projects to turn out perfectly, and when the weather conditions aren't right, that can be a challenge. Winter temperatures can mess with how the paint dries and cures. We've painted in during the winter, but we much prefer waiting until spring and summer." Peter also joked that it could get pretty cold in Minneapolis during the winter, and nobody wants to be painting a house with gloves on.



When a customer wants to have their house painted, they can choose from thousands of color schemes. The company has access to the best paints and materials in the industry, and they stress that all vendors they use are American manufacturers. All services and products are backed by exclusive warranties and guarantees.



The company employs seasoned paint design specialists who'll help you choose the best look that complements and enhances your home.



When asked if the painters have ever taken on any wild color schemes when painting a house, they laughed and said, "If you only knew!". However, the painters assured us that it is what the customer wants that matters. If a client is dead set on having a pink house with neon green trim, then that's what they're going to get.



The company doesn't try to persuade customers into paint colors that they really don't want. After all, it isn't the painters who are going to be living in the home.



About Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros

Since 2007, Peter Duran and his crew of painters have been painting the town red (and many other colors!). The company is fully licensed and insured and only use quality paints and equipment. The rates of the company are competitive. The office is located locally at Adams St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413.