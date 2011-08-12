CashAdvance.com Introduces Minnesota Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2011 --CashAdvance.com wants its customers to stay informed about state regulations on cash advances within the state of Minnesota. State policies and regulations can change annually and vary between each state, and CashAdvance.com remains dedicated to keeping up-to-date content regarding any regulation changes that may occur for its Minnesota residents. CashAdvance.com has launched its Minnesota Consumer Resource section so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Minnesota Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Minnesota, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



CashAdvance.com gives its customers an easy pathway to learning about the regulations of any Minnesota cash advance by supplying its users with easy navigation tools. Customers can navigate through laws and regulations, how to best protect themselves as consumers, and sift through thorough information regarding the loan process itself. Customers can also learn all about the payday loan industry updates simply by frequently visiting the Minnesota Consumer Resources Section.



In addition, users will be able to access relevant information within their respective localities regarding cash advance reforms and procedural changes. Residents within the state of Minnesota will find all the useful information at their disposal to be informed and conscientious consumers before initiating a payday loan. CashAdvance.com will provide Minnesota residents with all the necessary information they need about legalities within the state, so consumers can make informed decisions that may affect their financial security. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local Minnesota consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.