CashAdvance.com Premieres Minnesota Laws and Regulation Resources

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2011 --In these tremulous financial times, Minnesota consumers struggle with conflicting information and growing concerns about the laws governing cash advance loans. CashAdvance.com, a leader in the cash advance industry since 1997, continues a history of providing consumers with relevant, up-to-date information with the introduction of its new guide to Minnesota Laws and Regulations. To fulfill this task financial experts at CashAdvance.com compiled all the relevant information from both Minnesota governing bodies and regulatory agencies, cut away the excess language, and now presents Minnesota residents with a simple easy-to-read compendium of the cash advance process and regulations.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers can access the Laws and Regulation page by clicking the link on the Minnesota Consumer Resource page. There potential borrowers can easily determine the relevant loan amounts, interest rates and fees, and repayment time periods imposed on the Minnesota cash advance process. In addition they will learn about rollovers, cooling-off periods, and whether alternative repayment schedules are available. Consumers should also visit the Consumer Protections link to arm themselves against unscrupulous lenders.



By using the facts on the Minnesota Laws and Regulation page, consumers can learn the current rules governing cash advance loans before they make an application. Even Minnesota residents who have had cash advance loans in the past benefit by visiting the page before they submit a new application. Laws and regulations change and CashAdvance.com assures consumers that the Laws and Regulations page is always up-to-date.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our Minnesota Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Minnesota, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”