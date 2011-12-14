New Minnesota Resource Page for Payday Loan Consumers Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2011 --With cash advances being a primary source for emergency cash, it is important that consumers learn all they can about the industry to avoid getting scammed by one of the many con artists out there today. With CashAdvance.com’s consumer protection page, Minnesota residences will be able to learn the laws and regulations for cash advances and how they work. With the provided information, consumers will be able to keep their money out of the hands of scam artists.



Each state comes with its own set of laws and regulations for payday loans. In order to help Minnesota residents with learning their state’s regulations, CashAdvance.com has launched this consumer resource page for their benefit. It is easy to navigate and filled with plenty of knowledge and links.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Minnesota Consumer Protection page is available to help individuals better understand the payday loan industry. It also offers contact information for instituted agencies that offer consumer protection services. Consumers are able to contact these agencies to ask questions and to verify if a Minnesota cash advance company is licensed by the state of Minnesota. It is always a good idea for borrowers to work with lenders that are reputable, so this site and the consumer protection agency will work together to ensure that consumers are looked after and well-educated. The consumer resource section will have information about interest rates and loan contracts. Knowing this information will allow consumers to make better judgments before dealing with any payday loan company.



Adam Hilliard, a leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert, said "Our Minnesota Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Minnesota, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."