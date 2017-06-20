Minnesota's KaJ Labs Has Launched a $2M Mobile App Program to Help Nonprofit Organizations Improve Operations, Reach and Engage Supporters

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --KaJ Labs, a local software development company with global reach, has launched a $2M nonprofit mobile app program to help nonprofit organizations reach and engage supporters, improve operations and raise awareness for a cause. From now through July 17th, eligible nonprofits (501c3-registered organizations in Minnesota) can apply for this pro bono opportunity by articulating their vision of how mobile apps could further their mission through better use of interactive technology.



After completing their application, nonprofits direct their constituents/fans to post supporting testimonials to their online profiles; selection will favor nonprofits whose applications are endorsed by people served by the organization, donors, volunteers, staff, board members and other supporters. Orgs must upload proof of 501c3 nonprofit status to complete their application. Finalists will be announced July 20th.



"With Apps For a Cause program, nonprofit organizations will be able to fundraise more easily, collaborate more efficiently, and share their story with a wider audience through their own custom built mobile application", says KaJ Labs CEO Joel Kasr.



About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a software development company with a team of architects, designers, developers, QA and UI testers on staff. They provide custom web and mobile application development services for entrepreneurs, businesses and startups. Already a dominant force in the App Development industry, KaJ Labs has a team of top-tier mobile app developers to insure excellence from concept through product launch.



For complete information, please visit: Apps For a Cause



Media Contact:

888-870-1291

KaJ Labs

Attn: Media Relations

media@kajlabs.com