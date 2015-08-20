Minor Home Repairs Can Lead to Major Safety Issues

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --There are many jobs that a home or business owner can do for themselves, but can and should, are two very different subjects. Replacing a faulty wall plug or light switch is well within the skills of most Americans, but when things quit working properly, whether it is a wall plug or faucet, there is usually a reason for it.



Any electrical device that is not performing properly should not simply be replaced. It needs to be inspected to determine if there is a more serious issue that has caused the problem. Signs of arcing or heat that the average person would not notice are sure signs to an electrician that there is a serious and potentially dangerous problem in the wiring somewhere.



By the same token, upgrades and renovations to a structure that are not performed properly can create situations that did not previously exist. Electrical, plumbing and carpentry work are all highly skilled trades. Improperly performed electrical work can create potentially deadly conditions and plumbing work that is not properly performed can lead to a number of problems ranging from fluctuations in water pressure and drain issues to major water damage over time.



To ensure the integrity of your home or business and the safety of those you care about, it's always advised to hire professionals.



Located in Northern Virginia and owned by Rod Heiston, who has over 27 years of experience in the construction industry, Top Dog Professional Handyman Services is a Class A BLD licensed company that specializes in residential and commercial renovations and repairs as well as water leak detection.



They take great pride in getting the job done right the first time and every time. Whether you need water leak detection or a renovation performed, they are there to serve you with the skills and professionalism of a major contractor and all the friendliness of your neighborhood handyman.



