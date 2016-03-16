Mint Dentistry Crowns St. Patrick's Day Parade

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Green beer. Floats with pretty girls. Floats with ugly men. Floats with animals. It's time for the 37th St. Patrick's day parade, launching 11 am at Greenville and Blackwell Street and winding up at the Mint Dentistry Booth at University and Greenville. This is the largest St. Patty's day parade in the Southwest with over 125,000 spectators up and down the parade's two-mile route. There are over 90 parade floats, 1700 marchers, and all proceeds from the ticket, sponsorship and bead (throw them and collect them and wear them if new to St. Patty's Parade) sales go to GABBA – The Greenville Avenue Area Business Association. GABBA awards scholarships to students in DISD schools.



This year's marshal is Mark Cuban, the outspoken owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and a huge parade and festival supporter.



"Mint takes special pride in their sponsorship role." Said Rome Garza, Marketing Director of Mint, "We are always looking for ways we can give back to the community that's been so supportive of Mint. To be able to play a small role in funding scholarships to worthy students strikes an important chord in us and for all the fun and games around the parade, these scholarships mean students who normally would miss out on college now have a whole new world open to them."



Mr. Garza also noted Mint will be on site handing out Mint's famous black and green sunglasses that people around Dallas and Fort Worth have begun wearing. He said, "These are the perfect sunglasses to watch the parade with, then go eat and party the night away. You may want to come by Mint after for a free teeth whitening if you have PPO dental insurance."



