Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --AT&T Stadium is where the Cowboys do battle in the fall. However, March 12, an entirely different battle will take place: a free wheeling five minute Nerf War consisting of some 2,400 people, setting a Guinness World Record for the world's largest Nerf Battle.



Conceived and staged by Jared Guynes of Rockwall, Mint Dentistry has agreed to be title sponsor of this record-breaking event.



Dr. Field Harrison, CEO of Mint Dentistry said, "We're honored to be the title sponsor of the world's largest Nerf Battle and I want to thank Jerry Jones for letting us stage this at AT&T Stadium. It's really the only venue where an event of this magnitude could be staged."



There's a lot more to this Nerf War than heavily armed squadrons of Nerf blaster owners: all the profits go to the victims of the tornadoes that slammed into Garland and Rowlett this past December. And every Nerf gun used in this epic battle will go to Buckner Children's Home, which is anticipating a deluge of at least 1,200 of the highly desired foam blasters.



The record shattering war starts at 7 pm, but doors open at 3pm, for four hours of Nerf games and contests emceed by YouTube star and noted Nerf blaster collector and reviewer, Drac the Nerf Vampire. The 2,400 tickets quickly sold out meaning this toy gun battle will be four times the size of the current world record holder for a toy gun battle.



The 2,400 tickets quickly sold out meaning this toy gun battle will be four times the size of the current world record holder for a toy gun battle.



