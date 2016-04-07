Mint Dentistry to Sponsor Lizzy Strong Run to Fight Human Trafficking

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --April, June 9, one of the most innovative charity runs in the United States will start from 11 different cities in an effort to raise $41,100 to fight human trafficking, sex slaves and child prostitution. All participants will run 4.11 miles and many participants have secured sponsors so they can donate larger sums.



Lizzy Shepard was a young wife who recognized the size and scope of what's called the most important human rights issue of our time. Diagnosed with cancer at thirty years old and pregnant with the couple's first child, Lizzy was eventually overcome by her disease. Before her death, she devoted many hours raising money for the two charities on front lines of this scourge:



Lighthouse Nepal (LHFN) rescues and rehabilitates girls victimized by trafficking in Nepal. LHFN has 10 rescue homes for adult women and presently serves 558 children under the supervision of 54 dedicated staff.



Venture spends its greatest energies on the world's greatest needs as an active response to the Gospel. It partners with organizations like Lighthouse Nepal to help some of the most vulnerable people in the world.



Mint Dentistry quickly moved to support Lizzy's husband and young daughter after Lizzy's death through the sale of Mint Gear fashions. Mint Gear is the giving arm of Mint Dentistry, and Dr. Field Harrison became so impressed by the life of Lizzy, her faith and her desire to end sex slavery that he was more than happy to become a title sponsor of this event.



"This is one of the most meaningful causes we've ever been associated with," said Dr. Harrison. "Her story is both tragic and uplifting, and all of Mint totally supports the cause of this run."



To learn more about Lizzy's story and get more details about the run, please visit http://lizzystrong.org/.



For more information about Mint Dentistry or Mint Gear, contact Rome Garza at romegarza@mintdentistry.com or 469-998-2080, www.mintdentistry.com.