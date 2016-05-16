MintMesh Launches a Smart Referral App

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --MintMesh®, a Virginia based technology solutions provider announced today the launch of its smart referral app in the United States. The app helps users find referrals from their trusted network of contacts. MintMesh is a lead discovery platform that creates a network of trusted connections that can be leveraged to set up referral campaigns for a variety of purposes.



MintMesh® stands alone in this space, by offering its end users an opportunity to earn cash and build social currency points for helping their network. It emphasizes on the concept of sharing wealth with its users. It also aims at saving time by completing referral requests in less than 15 seconds and receive real-time responses.



Speaking at the launch, Rahul Shah, Co-founder and Director of MintMesh® said, "We believe that word of mouth is a very effective medium to grow your business, hire candidates, find service vendors or to get a new job. It suffers though, from an inherent limitation of physical reach, thus reducing its impact. Our smart referral app digitizes this experience and dramatically expands the reach of this medium."



"Additionally, Small and Medium Businesses that rely mainly on word of mouth to promote their business, will benefit greatly by adopting this channel. Service providers and businesses can lower their marketing costs, as the app does not charge a fee for posting a request," he added.



Ajay Rayaroth, Co-Founder commented, "Job referrals continue to be the most effective source for hiring, yet the adoption and reach of these types of referrals is not wide spread. Our differentiated model provides a discovery fee for every qualified referral candidate. This increases the chances that every user making a referral gets rewarded. Recruiters can realize the power of their corporate and social networks to get candidates of high quality referred by a wider audience. The model is a win-win for all, as it reduces recruitment costs, time to hire and encourages engagement."



The MintMesh® App is available for download on the Android and Apple AppStores.



Android Devices: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mintmesh.mintmesh



Apple Devices (IOS): https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mintmesh/id1022751348?mt=8



Help Video: https://youtu.be/Ka-LCO5DuTY



About MintMesh®

MintMesh® is a US based company that specializes in creating technology solutions in the area of referral networking and lead discovery. Our vision is to create the world's largest purpose oriented referral network. Our solutions are designed to help members use the wealth of their Social Capital in advancing their professional and personal life. Our Product is being launched in the US and India.



For more information visit our website at https://mintmesh.com



