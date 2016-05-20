MinToy, Kid-Friendly 3D Printer, Passes Their Kickstarter Goal Bringing Innovation to the Classroom One Step Closer

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --On May 15, 2016, Weistek's MiniToy—the world's first kid-friendly and educational 3D printer—received international support from teachers, parents, and technology enthusiasts, raising more than $50,000 on Kickstarter in only 5 days.



The growing support for the MiniToy campaign reflects a growing curiosity of using technology to redefine the educational landscape. Inquiries of children being able to create and print their own designs are bringing parents and STEAM educators closer together to give students more hands-on experiences in school.



Weistek will kick off its research for using 3D printing to improve Special Education (SPED) learning now that MiniToy has been successfully funded. MiniToy's accessibility and interactive capacity makes it a useful tool for students with a range of special needs. The company believes that in order to circumvent funding constraints in many cities across the world, MiniToy can serve as an affordable classroom aid that public and private teachers can access.



To spark more ideas about how 3D printing's flexible and individualized applications can help children learn, Weistek is holding two MiniToy giveaway competitions. Families and teachers can submit video responses to MiniToy's Facebook page for a chance to win. Families should express why they want a MiniToy printer and what creative project they could use it for. Teachers have a slightly different task—say how a MiniToy can enhance learning in the classroom, and how they would use it to teach a particular lesson.



With 38 days remaining, Weistek is aiming to get more STEAM and SPED teachers, parents, and children involved in building MiniToy's educational platform.



The biggest concern expressed so far has been MiniToy's app compatibility. MiniToy's app is currently only available through the Apple store. But, Weistek has stated that it is currently developing an Android version of the app to be made available by the end of this year.



Visit our Kickstarter page to learn more about MiniToy which is now available at $299 (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/402635577/minitoy-3d-printer)



