Minx Jewelry Inc, Launches New Bridal Sets and Wedding Bands, Custom Made in the USA

The company, which has been manufacturing, selling and distributing fine jewelry for over 30 years, added these new sets of bridal sets and wedding bands to complement its already impressive array of voguish, enchanting and affordable jewelry; dexterously crafted from the highest quality materials, gems, and stones.



American Novelist, Nicholas Sparks, once wittily quipped that "the first thing I did when I sold my book was buy a new wedding ring for my wife and asked her to marry me all over again." Minx Jewelry Inc, is readily available, with the perfect cut and size for customers who want to celebrate an anniversary, an engagement, or young lovers who want to tie the nuptial knots. Among its latest bridal sets and wedding bands are the Bridal Ring Sets, White Gold Wedding Rings, Engagement Rings and Wedding Band, Diamond Wedding Sets, amongst many others, all stylishly designed with shimmering gems and glistening stones.



Minx jewelry's excellent craft is also complemented by an equally impressive customer-centric business model. The company's services have elicited rave reviews from its clients due to the adroitly created rings as well as the timely delivery. According to a client, Priti Mandalia from the UK: "I received my ring today, and I just thought WOW you were right in saying it looks great as it truly does. I absolutely love it, and it is exactly what I was looking for and as I imagined. Thank you so much."



About Gems and Jewels for Less

Gems and Jewels for Less is a family owned Company. They carry one of the largest selections of fine jewelry and are known for their consistent quality, reliability and customer service. They have been in the Fine Jewelry Business for over 30 years, including manufacturing and retail. Best prices for Fine Jewelry, made in USA.