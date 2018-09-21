Minx Mogul Skin MD Launches Skin Care Line to Fight Digital Aging

Tustin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Minx Mogul Skin MD launched an affordable, results-oriented skin care line that combats digital aging caused by exposure to blue light from smartphones, tablets, and computer screens. Their small selection of eleven products address every major aspect of skin rejuvenation with the core focus on their signature product, Game Face Changer, which is touted as a "modern solution to a modern problem." With Professional Distributors signed up during pre-launch phase, they are quickly expanding their presence online and in salons across the country.



Most of us have known about the dangers blue light regarding our eyesight. When you were younger, your parents probably told you not to sit so close to the television screen. They were right about the damage blue light can do to your eyes, but only recently did we learn about what High-Energy Visible light does to the skin. Just as we need sunscreen to protect us from UVA/UVB rays from the sun, we also need protection against HEV light that emits from our modern devices. This is where Minx Mogul Skin MD saw an opportunity to create a holistic line of products that treat many common skin conditions with an emphasis on protecting our skin from over-exposure to blue light.



The company was founded by two grandmothers, Kathryn and Merri, who have over sixty years of combined experience working on skin as a Permanent Makeup Artist and Medical Esthetician respectively. They chose their professions to achieve their goal of making their clients "the best versions of themselves" through cosmetic enhancements and dermal restoration procedures. To help people beyond their locale, they developed a line of skin care products over the course of three years which combines naturally beneficial organic ingredients with powerful, transdermal delivery systems to achieve visible improvements.