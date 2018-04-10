MipTV 2018: Global Genesis Group to Handle Distribution for International Pageant Miss Supranational

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --Global Genesis Group has officially signed on to handle global distribution for world-renowned televised pageant show Miss Supranational.



To celebrate this exciting collaboration, the reigning Miss Supranational 2017, Jenny Kim from Korea, will make her market debut with an appearance at MIPTV 2018 held in Cannes, France on 9th – 12th April 2018.



MipTV is one of the world's foremost TV and digital content markets, where every year over 11,000 Television and Content Buyers, Broadcasters, Distributors and Producers from over 100 countries gather in the Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.



"We are incredibly excited to bring Miss Supranational to the global market. Jenny Kim is a fantastic representation of the power and poise this pageant represents. Global Genesis Group looks forward to our future shared success with the Miss Supranational Organization," stated Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group.



Jenny Kim, Miss Supranational 2017, has been invited to walk the Red Carpet at this year's glamorous star-studded Opening Night event - Montée des Marches. Jenny will also be representing Global Genesis Group as a presenter at this year's International Kids Emmy® Awards.



Miss Supranational is the world's fastest growing televised pageant show. It has officially been awarded the status as one of the biggest pageants shows in the world as a GRAND SLAM pageant and a member of the BIG 5 pageants.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.



About MISS SUPRANATIONAL

The pageant is internationally regarded as forward thinking, cutting edge and known for it's spectacular stage designs. The first Miss Supranational competition launched in 2009 in Poland. The first contestants came from almost 40 countries around the world, today after 9 years the number has doubled with competitors from every continent. Miss Supranational has developed into one of the world's most prestigious live TV Shows. It is now risen alongside the biggest pageants shows in the world as a GRAND SLAM pageant and a member of the BIG 5 pageants.