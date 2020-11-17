Mirrea Entered Mexico Market

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --Last but not least, after entering the North American market for five years, mirrea entered the Mexico market in October 2020. Now all mirrea lighting products are available on Amazon.com.mx, customers in Mexico can place orders on Amazon.com.mx, and Amazon will fulfill these orders with Amazon US inventory, whole shopping experience will be the same as local Amazon fulfillment, except one or two days delay for crossborder transportation and customs clearance. In 2021, mirrea will send stock directly to Amazon Mexico inventory for the most popular items so that Amazon can fulfill Mexico's order locally.



About mirrea

mirrea spared no effort to launch LED professional production line, built optoelectronics laboratory and gathered a professional R&D and design team. Through our great efforts to study LED technique, mirrea perfectly combines LED with decorative and commercial lighting. LED professional lighting has become the one-third pillar business for mirrea.



Home decorative lighting is the core for mirrea, since the year of establishment in 2015, mirrea was leading the market trend of home decorative lighting by providing unique design, exquisite craft, and high-quality products. mirrea has already participated in international lighting projects and provided lighting products to global luxurious hotels, restaurants, and company offices.



mirrea obtains industrial top metal processing and surface reprocessing ability, Except glasses and electronic parts, mirrea accomplished all the best components, which greatly assured final quality to satisfy customer's need.