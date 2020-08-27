Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2020 --In August, mirrea launched new outdoor porch light with dusk to dawn function, now the 2-pack version is available on Amazon.com, at retail price $69.99.



Some people may notice that this new product looks the same as mirrea cylinder-shape outdoor porch light, B0002-02. Yes, the new product is designed from B0002-02 by adding dusk to dawn photocell sensor on the bridge between backplate and cylinder. This is a product created by customers.



mirrea cylinder-shape outdoor porch light has been very popular since it was introduced to the US and Canada in 2019. It's modern, sturdy, water-proof with cap shape upper cover and plugs shape lower cover, easy to install with 2-piece rotatable mounting bracket and fixing nuts on backplate front side. It's a five-star product on Amazon and gets a lot of compliment, some customers suggest to add dusk to dawn function by sending a message or leaving feedback, after getting some advice several times, mirrea decide to make this new product this year, it's indeed a product created by customers.



The photocell used in this new product is the same as the one used in mirrea glass shade outdoor porch light, which was also introduced to the US and Canada last year. The photocell itself is a UL listed component, suitable for wet location with ultrasonically welded plastic case. The power consumption is around 0.35watt in standby-passive mode, which meets Energy Star requirement of no more than 0.5watt.



mirrea spared no effort to launch LED professional production line, built optoelectronics laboratory and gathered a professional R&D and design team. Through our great efforts to study LED technique, mirrea perfectly combines LED with decorative and commercial lighting. mirrea will continuously introduce good outdoor lighting products in 2020, though this is a tough year for everyone because of COVID-19.