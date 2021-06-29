Mirrea Launched New Recessed Light with Adjustable Color Temperature

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2021 --In January, mirrea launched new recessed downlights with adjustable color temperature, now the light fixture is available on Amazon.com, at retail price $19.99.



The main pain point in the purchase of ceiling lights in the market is that common ceiling lights cannot be hidden, which affects the aesthetics of interior decoration. Secondly, the condensing effect of ordinary ceiling light is poor. For a room without the main light, the dim sight is often uncomfortable to the eyes.



This year, mirrea launched a 4inch ultra-thin LED Recessed Downlight in Canada, now available in 1 pack and 12 pack.



1.Fit in ceiling cutting hole of 4 inches to 4 and 1/8 inches, fit in almost any tight space with the ultra-thin body.



2.630lm, 90 CRI, color temperature adjustable, deep to 10% dimmable with a compatible TRIAC dimmer.



3.Easy to install. Plug and play with wire nuts and fault-proof connector.



4.IC rated, This fixture is safe to install in direct contact with insulation.



5.50,000 hours rated, five years lifetime warranty from order placed.



Together with them, mirrea also introduced a 12 pack rough-in plate with round holes for 4 inch LED recessed downlight.



1.Use these plates to arrange lighting layout before hanging drywall, compatible with most 4 inches recessed downlights.



2.Easy alignment and installation with notches on each side.



3.Ideal for the newly constructed ceiling lighting project.



4.5 years lifetime warranty from order placed.



mirrea will continuously introduce good outdoor lighting products in 2021, though this is a tough year for everyone because of COVID-19.



About mirrea

mirrea spared no effort to launch LED professional production line, built optoelectronics laboratory and gathered a professional R&D and design team. Through our great efforts to study LED technique, mirrea perfectly combines LED with decorative and commercial lighting. LED professional lighting has become the one-third pillar business for mirrea.



Home decorative lighting is the core for mirrea, since the year of establishment in 2015, mirrea was leading the market trend of home decorative lighting by providing unique design, exquisite craft, and high-quality products. mirrea has already participated in international lighting projects and provided lighting products to global luxurious hotels, restaurants, and company offices.



mirrea obtains industrial top metal processing and surface reprocessing ability, Except glasses and electronic parts, mirrea accomplished all the best components, which greatly assured final quality to satisfy customer's need.