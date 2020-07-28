St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --The newly-released travel adventure fiction series by author, Daniel Mode entitled, "The Travelers Within" follows an engaging cast of characters on a wild and insightful international journey through the fantastic locales, unfamiliar cultures, and perilous dangers of the world.



In Book One, The Travelers Within: Into The Unknown, office worker Simon is unexpectedly thrust into the wilds of Central America where his world takes a dramatic turn to the extraordinary. With no previous experience in third world travel, and driven only by a newly ignited lust for life and the need to survive, Simon sets forth on an epic journey through the dangerous mountains of Guatemala, the smuggler's jungles of Nicaragua, the islands of Honduras and more.



Meeting a wonderful and eclectic cast of characters along the way, Simon eventually links up with Jonah, a young survival expert with a plan as bizarre and terrifying as anything Simon could have ever imagined. Inspired by extraordinary, real locations and remarkable stories from the road, The Travelers Within: Into The Unknown is told with intrigue, suspense, humor, and insight, capturing a visceral spirit of adventure and bringing out the wanderlust hidden deep within everyone.



"Into The Unknown is an enthralling combination of thriller and travelogue. It's packed full of incident and exotic scenery, and, as you're reading, it feels like you're right there—in every stunning new location, on every new adventure." – Sue Paulson, U.K. Readers Digest



"Part adventure story, part travel guide, The Travelers Within: Into The Unknown took me on a journey into places and cultures straight out of National Geographic Magazine." — Gabriel Snyder, Atlantic Weekly / Columbia Journalism Review



For more information, visit www.thetravelerswithin.com.



About Daniel Mode

After working on Discovery Channel programming in the early 2000s, Daniel set about visiting more than 40 countries on five continents over the past two decades. Daniel has always sought to immerse himself in the local cultures he encounters while seeking out new adventures in an ongoing exploration of life.



The Travelers Within is a travel adventure fiction series partially inspired by many of his travels and experiences around the world, and the colorful characters he's met on his journey.



Contact:

Daniel Mode

(615) 308-9508

info@thetravelerswithin.com