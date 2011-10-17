CashAdvance.com Launches Mississippi Laws and Regulations Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a leader in cash advance loans since 1997, announces the launch of the Mississippi Laws and Regulations Resource. Recently the state of Mississippi enacted several reforms meant to increase protections for consumers of payday loans. This has resulted in some confusion. The Mississippi Laws and Regulations Resource eliminates this confusion and gives state residents the most up-to-date information relevant to the payday loan process and its laws and regulations.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers access the information by selecting the Mississippi Consumer Resource page and then clicking on the Laws and Regulation link. Some of the information consumers will find there include the time period for the loan, the maximum loan amount, applicable interest rates, allowable rollovers, and cooling-off periods. Potential borrowers can ease their minds by reviewing the information and using the links to relevant information before they apply for a Mississippi cash advance.



The Mississippi Laws and Regulations page is updated continually as laws and regulations shift to meet the needs of the borrowing public. Mississippi consumers who familiarize themselves with the laws and regulations, the cash advance process and the consumer protections available to them will be in the best position to make informed decisions about their financial health. Frequent visits to the Laws and Regulations page will ensure that Mississippi consumers have up-to-date information before applying for a loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our Mississippi Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Mississippi, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”