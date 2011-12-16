Knowledgebase for Payday Loan Laws for Mississippi Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2011 --CashAdvance.com has launched a new web page for consumers. This consumer protection page will feature information about payday loan laws and regulations for the state of Mississippi. Individuals living in Mississippi now have a one-stop location for finding out information on the cash advance industry.



The consumer protection page on CashAdvance.com will give consumers an opportunity to learn all they can about payday loans and the process, giving them a better chance of identifying scammers. The site will go into detail about the laws of cash advances and the institutions that offer them.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The payday loan industry has been taking a hit due to scam artists offering loans that rip off consumers. It is ideal for individuals living in the state to look over the Mississippi Consumer Protection page to learn everything possible. Then if there are any further questions consumers have, they can contact one of the instituted agencies that act as advocates to consumers. They will be able to help consumers identify which payday loan entities are legitimate and licensed by Mississippi. The advocate agencies that offer consumer protection services have contact information listed on the consumer resource section of CashAdvance.com, which includes the agencies’ phone numbers, email addresses and physical addresses. Anyone who would like to learn more about Mississippi cash advances or the laws surrounding them can visit the Mississippi Consumer Protection page at CashAdvance.com.



Adam Hilliard, a leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert, said "Our Mississippi Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Mississippi, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."