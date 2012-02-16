CashAdvance.com Introduces Mississippi Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2012 --In an effort to protect consumers from scam artists who take advantage of those getting payday loans, CashAdvance.com has created a Mississippi Loan Process page for its residents to use as a resource to protect themselves. This page gives a detailed outline of the payday loan process from start to finish. Due to cash advances becoming a popular method for consumers to solve their financial needs, CashAdvance.com has been working on numerous new resources to help consumers.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Mississippi Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Mississippi, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The Mississippi Loan Process page details the various aspects of payday loans in the state. From qualification and applying to fund disbursal and repayment, the page provides all the information a borrower needs. The page has been written by the CashAdvance.com team of financial experts as a free resource for all visitors of the site, regardless of whether they take out a loan or not. The Loan Process page is only part of a suite of educational pages comprising the Mississippi Consumer Resource.



When consumers visit the Mississippi Consumer Protection page, another important part of the Consumer Resource, they will have access to information regarding all the resources their state offers to help them. This page includes each agency that is available, as well as an explanation of their services and contact information. Consumers will often have a choice of phone numbers, email addresses, and links on the page to take consumers directly to a website.



The various other pages in the Mississippi Consumer Resource work together to form a complete picture of every aspect of short-term lending and borrowing in the state. Consumers can apply for cash advances from $100 to $1,500, and CashAdvance.com wants every loan to result in a great experience for customers.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”