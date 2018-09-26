Missouri Association of Manufacturers to Host 2018 Manufacturing Summit & Expo in St. Louis, MO on Sept 27

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, the Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) is hosting its 15th Annual Manufacturing Summit & Expo in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, September 27, in St. Louis, Missouri at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel. Missouri Manufacturers and assemblers are invited to attend. This event will provide direct interactive opportunities with manufacturing professionals and opportunities to promote and showcase products and services.



The keynote speaker for the Manufacturing Summit will be Rebecca Taylor, Senior Vice President for the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), the largest not for profit research and development consortium in North America focused on manufacturing. Taylor will be presenting on "Cybersecurity in Manufacturing."



The Executive Breakfast will explain how the State Treasurers office is promoting and expanding the Missouri FIRST program to help grow business in Missouri. He will also talk about two initiatives recently launched, Show-Me Checkbook and Economic Dashboard, both designed to provide more transparency and economic information for Missouri residents.



Topics concerning manufacturers of today will be discussed in the breakout sessions and during the open discussion panel, Manufacturing Matters. Scheduled topics will include: Employee fraud, state resources for international business, export & trade, health care costs, employee health plans, workforce and skills training in manufacturing, energy efficiency, cyber risks for manufacturers, tax reform and it's impact on Missouri manufacturers, updates on 2018 Federal and State elections and their impact on policy in Missouri.



The MAM Manufacturing Summit & Expo is open to the public. Registration is available online at www.mamstrong.org or by calling 417-863-7262. Online registrations available through Wednesday September 26 and day of event attendees may register at the door. Media is welcome to attend.



The Made in Missouri Leadership Awards (MMLA) will be hosted on September 28 at 5:00 pm. The Made in Missouri Leadership Awards (MMLA) are designed to honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. The MMLA program recognizes Missouri manufacturers as leaders in all segments of manufacturing. Innovative companies and individuals in the manufacturing industry from around the state are showcased at the Made in Missouri Leadership Awards & Appreciation Event.



Reservations for the MMLA can be made online at www.mamstrong.org or by calling 417-863-7262. Deadline is Thursday September 27.