Missouri Style Week's Third Year: Bigger and Better Than Ever

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Adding to its high-profile position in the Midwestern fashion industry, Missouri Style Week's third year takes to the road, expanding its St. Louis runway events to include an opening night in Columbia, the state's fourth largest metropolitan area.



With all the glitz and glamour that Style Week goers have come to expect, the three-day event kicks off at Columbia's Plaza Event Center at Parkade. Festivities move to St. Louis's magnificent Westport Plaza for fashion extravaganzas on both Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29. Closing night will feature celebrity guest, Emmy Award-nominated costume designer Rita McGhee, who "dresses" the cast on the Fox hit series, "Empire." She will also serve as a judge at the event's first ever $10,000 Design Challenge, sponsored by Bates & Associates Architects, an award-winning Missouri design firm.



Co-founders Kristy Lee and Cillah Hall opened up the event to give Missouri designers a broader opportunity to showcase their designs across the state. The goal is to reach the masses while supporting Missouri designers and providing opportunities for the public to share in a high-end fashion experience.



Celebrity designers include Eddie Guerrero of Venezuela and Puerto Rico, a world class, innovative fashion designer who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, design and the fashion industry. "We will have several international and celebrity designers who are mentors and inspiration to the emerging and local designers who work alongside them," Hall said. "It's an exciting and rewarding experience for everyone."



About Missouri Style Week

Missouri Style Week is produced by the "Gazelle STL" and "Gazelle West" magazines team. For more information, visit http://www.gazellestl.com. Missouri Style Week tickets are $50 for VIP front row seating; $37.50 for VIP second row seating. General admission is free. For tickets, schedule lineup and more information, visit missouristyleweek.com. If interested in becoming a vendor at either location, email info@missouristyleweek.com.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS and DESIGNER LINEUP



WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26 (COLUMBIA) - 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

- Shopping, Red Carpet, Entertainment, Mingling, Hors D'oeuvres for Front Row Guests

- 8:00 p.m. (runway)



BOUTIQUE SPOTLIGHT SHOW

MUSE CLOTHING

SWANK BOUTIQUE

DESIGNERS

NASHELI JULIANA

KARA HENRY

KECHENA DESIGNS

JAER CABAN (COLUMBIA COLLECTION)

RICHARD COTTO (COLUMBIA COLLECTION)



FRIDAY, AUG. 28 (ST. LOUIS) - 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

- Shopping, Red Carpet, Entertainment, Mingling, Hors D'oeuvres for Front Row Guests

- 8:00 p.m. (runway)



EMERGING DESIGNERS

EMILY HORNER (2015 STEPHENS COLLEGE GRAD)

AARON CONWAY (MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY SENIOR)

BARBARA BULTMAN (LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY 2015 GRAD)

SEASONED DESIGNER LINEUP

RICHARD COTTO (ST. LOUIS COLLECTION)

ALEXIS COOK

ABAYA DAKE

FELIA DAVENPORT

JAER CABAN



SATURDAY, AUG. 29 - 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

- Shopping, Red Carpet, Entertainment, Mingling, Hors D'oeuvres for Front Row Guests



DESIGN CHALLENGE SHOWCASE, BROUGHT TO YOU BY BATES & ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS -

Designers will present creations based on their chosen local, regional, national or global landmark.

The $10,000 prize package winner will be announced at the end of the night.

- 8:00 p.m. (runway)



EMERGING DESIGNERS LINEUP

DILLAN WATSON (MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY SENIOR)

KARA HENRY (STEPHENS COLLEGE 2015 GRAD)

SHERMONDA GREEN (LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY 2015 GRAD)

SEASONED DESIGNER LINEUP

TIFFANY RAE

IHEARTFINK

RACHEL FRANK

NASHELI JULIANA (ST. LOUIS COLLECTION)

EDDIE GUERRERO