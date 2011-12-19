CashAdvance.com Offers a Detailed Info About Missouri Laws for Payday Loans

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2011 --As a way to help prevent consumers from getting scammed, CashAdvance.com has launched a new page dedicated to Missouri laws governing payday loans and consumer protections. Anyone looking for a cash advance can learn about the industry, process and regulations for the state of Missouri by going to the consumer resource section of CashAdvance.com.



The consumer protection page works hand-in-hand with agencies that offer consumer protection services. By giving Missouri residents a way to learn about the industry, CashAdvance.com is enabling them to identify scam artists and prevent themselves from becoming victims. There is also the 100% secure application available on the site that helps to guide consumers to legitimate payday loans.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



With the various scam artists out to take consumers' money, it is important that consumers learn how to protect themselves. By looking through the resources and information on the Missouri Consumer Protection page, individuals will have a better understanding of the industry and the laws governing them. The section will cover interest rates, loan defaults and legal contracts binding consumers to a Missouri cash advance. The goal of the consumer protection section is to educate consumers so that they’re able to safeguard themselves and their money.



Details about the various Missouri consumer protection agencies will also be available on the consumer resource section. This will include information on how to contact these agencies via email, phone or mailing address. Consumers can contact these agencies to check out a payday loan company to see if they are legitimate and licensed by Missouri.



"Our Missouri Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Missouri, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a finance news expert at CashAdvance.com.