Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2024 --It may be tempting to try car insurance advertised as least expensive but this could result in inappropriate coverage, higher future premiums, or unpaid claims. Learn how to avoid mistakes and get the right car insurance coverage in place by working with Kelly Insurance Group in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas.



It might seem simple, but it can have a big impact on the premiums paid for car insurance: Shop around and get multiple quotes for car insurance and then compare. By comparing rates and coverage from several different companies, drivers are able to get good coverage yet pay less.



While it would be nice to have car insurance on autopilot, the truth is that updating the details of a car insurance policy is important. Adding a driver or changing cars, for example, can carry additional cost but these changes must be reported. At the same time, updating to reflect a new address, bundling auto and home with same company or changing marital status might cause overall costs to go up or down.



In PA, there is a minimum amount of liability insurance coverage that is required. But, it would be a mistake to think that this amount is sufficient for all drivers. Minimum coverage amounts are often not enough to cover the costs of an accident.



Help to keep any car insurance mistakes to a minimum in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas by working with an independent insurance agency. Kelly Insurance Group is an independent agency that represents many different companies and will answer any questions a driver may have.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing smart and affordable risk management solutions for both personal and commercial customers since 1984 for customers in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.kellyins.com to learn more.