Mister Chimney and Nova Fireplaces Brings Gas Fireplace Inserts to Mountain View and Fremont, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2023 --San Francisco building codes no longer allow wood burning fireplaces in new construction and some home renovations. Likewise, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expanded its residential wood heater rules, strengthening emission standards for new wood stoves and heaters. With this, more and more homeowners, builders, and contractors are choosing gas fireplaces as an elegant and economical heating source. With that, homeowners need gas fireplace inserts in Mountain View and Fremont, California. A gas fireplace insert is a metal firebox that uses gas jets hooked into one's home's gas line.



Gas fireplace inserts are a contemporary solution that enhances the beauty of traditional fireplaces while providing convenience and energy efficiency. They offer the charm of a real fire without the hassle of wood and ash cleanup. Nova Fireplaces's gas fireplace inserts are designed to create a cozy atmosphere while elevating the aesthetics of any home.



Committed to delivering top-tier solutions, Nova Fireplaces offers gas fireplace inserts that cater to different design preferences and heating needs. From sleek and minimalist designs to more traditional looks, customers can choose the style that complements their home décor.



While installing a gas fireplace insert might sound easy, it is better to contact Nova Fireplaces for the installation. Their professional installers have extensive experience installing gas inserts and have provided beautiful conversions for all types of existing masonry fireplaces. Not only installation, but they will also inspect that the installation is correct.



Whether it's a cozy evening indoors or a gathering of loved ones, the company's gas fireplace inserts can set the perfect mood for any occasion. They also provide beautiful gas fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward, California from Astria, Dimplex, Enviro, Flare Fireplaces, Regency Fireplace Products and more.



