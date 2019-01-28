Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs Offers High Quality Gas Fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2019 --Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs is a full-service chimney company that was established in the year of 1991. This company majorly provides its services to the people of San Francisco, Hayward, Mountain View, Fremont, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Belmont CA and as well as their surrounding areas. Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs is the best choice for acquiring services of a chimney sweep in Mountain View and Hayward. This company primarily is a single source solution for all the chimney cleaning, inspection, repair and maintenance needs. The trained technicians belonging to Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs have both the experience and resources to get the job right.



As per the recent San Francisco building codes, having wood-burning fireplaces is prohibited in new constructions, and also any remodeling projects. In addition to this, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also expanded their residential wood heater rules. They primarily have established federal air standards for new wood heaters and strengthened emissions standards for new wood stoves as well. Therefore, people would ideally have to opt for modern gas fireplaces instead of the wood burning ones. Chimney Cleaning and Repairs offers the best quality of gas fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward, which provide the same comforts of their wood burning variants. They additionally involve much minor hassles and maintenance than the typical wood-burning fireplaces. Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs help in augmenting both the performance and aesthetics of the fireplace of their customers with gas inserts. They are known for facilitating complete conversions to gas fireplaces from wood burning. These functional and efficient gas fireplaces tend to provide beauty and warmth similar to their traditional wood burning counterpart. They work with just a flip of a switch and do not involve any hassle of chopping wood or clearing ash from the firebox.



