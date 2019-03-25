Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs Provides Quick Installation of Gas Fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs is a prominent full-service chimney company that is primarily based in the state of California. This company was established in the year of 1991, and over the years it has emerged as one of the trusted names among the people of the neighborhood when it comes to efficient chimney and fireplace related services. They mostly hold the reputation of providing best in class services relating to chimney sweep in Hayward and San Francisco California. The services of Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs can be availed in diverse parts of California, including Fremont, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Hayward, Mountain View, and its nearby areas. This company is famed mainly for being one of the single sources solution providers for any chimney cleaning, inspection, repair and maintenance related services in the region. The trained technicians belonging to Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs tend to have both the resources and experience needed to do their job most efficiently.



According to the recently established San Francisco building codes, having wood-burning fireplaces is prohibited in both new constructions and remodeling projects. In addition to this factor, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also expanded its relevant residential wood heater rules, subsequently establishing federal air standards for new wood hearers. These regulations have also strengthened emissions standards involved in regards to new wood stoves. As a result, it is prudent that people of the area go for modern and new gas fireplaces instead of their traditional wood burning variants. Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs is a renowned firm known for their best in class services when it comes to installation and maintenance of gas fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward California. The gas fireplaces installed through this company can provide the beauty and warmth of the traditional wood-burning ones while being more efficient and environmentally sustainable than them.



Call Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs at 650-631-4531.



About Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs

Mister Chimney Cleaning and Repairs is a well-established and renowned full-service chimney company.