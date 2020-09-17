Mister Chimney Helps with Chimney Cleaning in San Mateo and Redwood City, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --No one wants to stay in a house in winter that is not warm enough. Every household has its heating system installed. It may be a fireplace or a wood stove or any other heating device, but one has to ensure that the chimney is not clogged for the maximum effect. Most of the time, homeowners ignore the chimneys, and with less to no maintenance, they tend to clog over time. Once the chimney is blocked, there is no proper passageway for the smoke to escape, and the chimney becomes a potential threat to one's safety. That is why every homeowner should consider professional chimney cleaning in San Mateo and Redwood City, California. One needs to hire a company that has been at this profession for long, and in that regard, there is only one name that all can trust. They are Mister Chimney.



Mister Chimney is a full-service chimney company, and they have nearly 30 years of experience in providing chimney cleaning and chimney sweeping services. Their team of highly-trained and dedicated professionals has the experience and the knowledge to maintain, repair, inspect, and clean chimneys and fireplaces. The thorough and regular cleaning schedules helps clear the buildup of soot and creosote in the chimney, causing less heat and unpleasant odor. A good cleaning of the chimney ensures its functionality and also helps to maintain structural integrity. Chimney cleaning also helps with removing creosote, a tar-like, dark substance accumulating on the chimney walls. This substance, creosote, is highly inflammable. Excessive buildups might lead to fire when the temperature is exceptionally high or due to a stray spark. Chimney cleaning helps do away with that threat. Another significant advantage of chimney cleaning is it increases the lifespan of the flue liner.



Apart from chimney cleaning and sweeping, the company also offers electric fireplaces in San Francisco and San Mateo, chimney repairs, gas inserts, and chimney inspections.



Call them at 650-631-4531 for details.



About Mister Chimney

Mister Chimney is a renowned company that offers chimney cleaning in San Mateo and Redwood City, CA, apart from chimney repairs, gas inserts, and chimney inspections and electric fireplaces in San Francisco and San Mateo.