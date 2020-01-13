Mister Chimney Is a Trustworthy Name for Chimney Inspection in Fremont and Palo Alto California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --A fireplace is one of the most needed things around the house, especially during the winters. It, however, stays dirty after a long time of non-usage. Firing up the fireplace under such circumstances is not safe. It can be hazardous, and there can be chimney blockages after a long period of the chimney not been in use. The chimney blockage needs to be cleared. If it is not done, there can be an instance of chimney fire break out apart from carbon monoxide and other toxic fumes to enter the home. The risk for this can be avoided with timely chimney inspections. There is one company that offers chimney inspection in Fremont and Palo Alto, California. The chimney inspections can ensure that the fireplace can be used without worries.



Mister Chimney has been doing a great job of cleaning the chimneys over the years. They are specialists in chimney cleaning and can offer a thorough assessment of the chimney both inside and out, determining its present condition and recommending any maintenance or repairs if needed. As far as inspecting the outside of the chimney is concerned, the technicians meticulously inspect all the external components of the chimney, including chimney cap, flashing, brick, and mortar and more. The technicians verify the structural integrity of the chimney as well as ensure that it's secure, keeping water, debris, nesting birds, and other animals out.



As far as inspecting the interiors of the chimney is concerned, the technicians take care to look into the firebox, smoke chamber & shelf, flue, and damper assembly. They look for obstructions, cracks, signs of moisture, missing liner, and anything else that may make the fireplace unsafe for use.



Clearing the chimney is of utmost importance if one sees visible signs of soot in the home, or there is a bad odor, or smoke leaks or tar substance forming on the inner walls. Even if there is a roof replacement, then the homeowner should be opting for a chimney inspection.



