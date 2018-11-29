Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces Brings in Gas Fireplaces in Hayward and Mountain View, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --Gas fireplaces are becoming a popular option because of the various advantages they offer. Gone are those days, when traditional fireplaces were in use. A few still exist. However, with the introduction of gas fireplaces, one will enjoy constant heat for as long as one wishes.



If one has a masonry chimney, a gas fireplace insert may be the perfect solution. Unlike wood fireplaces, gas fireplaces do not spark. Additionally, many gas units feature remote control operation, meaning they can be turned off instantly from a distance in case of emergency.



Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces, a full-service company, is an expert at installing gas fireplaces in Hayward and Mountain View, California. Functional and efficient, gas fireplaces are an excellent alternative to a traditional wood burning fireplace in terms of offering beauty and warmth. Moreover, it eliminates the need to chop wood, clear ash from the firebox, or perform the other tedious tasks associated with wood burning fireplace maintenance.



The company comes up with a wide variety of fireplace designs and installation options. They allow their customers to choose the design that best matches their home and one has the option to install a fireplace in more rooms than ever before.



By installing a gas fireplace, there's no need to pick up, purchase, bring home, and store logs in a dry location. It also eliminates the need to purchase a poker or other fireplace tools and find a place for them too.



The entire installation process is handled by the experts who have years of experience and expertise in the field. Professional gas fireplace installation not only provides one with protection and peace of mind, but it's also essential to ensuring the unit's efficient function and performance.



For more information about chimney sweep in Hayward and Mountain View, California, visit https://www.mister-chimney.com/chimney-sweep-chimney-cleaning-fremont-howard-mountain-view-ca.



About Mister Chimney

Mister Chimney brings an unparalleled level of service and expertise to residential and commercial customers throughout the Peninsula, San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.