Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces Is the Answer for Fireplace Repairs in San Francisco and Fremont, California

01/13/2021 -- The last thing that any homeowner wants to be stuck with when the mercury has gone way down is a broken fireplace. A fireplace is one of the essential things in any house, and they have a crucial role to play during the winter season. Once the season is over and put to less usage, the fireplace starts to get neglected. This negligence is what can cost the homeowner in the long run. Parts of the fireplace might deteriorate over time, and just a cleaning might not be enough. It is hard for the homeowner to understand what the problem with the fireplace is. It is better to get in touch with an expert company like Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces. Nova Fireplaces has many years of experience treating all fireplace repairs in San Francisco and Fremont, California.



Nova Fireplaces can take care of a neglected fireplace within a short time. They have been at this job for long and know all about the problem areas. The first thing that they do is inspect the firebox for loose mortar joints or cracks. To prevent further damage, this should be fixed immediately. Once the fix is done, the fireplace can run smoothly again.



The fireplace damper is yet another thing that requires one's attention. It should open and close without any issue. The damper should be inspected for rust, cracks, or pitting. If any of these are recognized, then it is time to get a new damper. A faulty damper is not good news for the fireplace and can make the fireplace useless. That is why at the very signs of trouble, it is better to rectify the same at the earliest.



Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces can also be reached for gas fireplaces in Hayward and San Mateo, California apart from chimney repairs, chimney sweeping, and more.



About Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces

Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is the one stop destination for fireplace repairs in San Francisco and Fremont, California apart from gas fireplace installation and chimney repairs, chimney sweeping.