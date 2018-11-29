Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces Offers Chimney Sweep in Hayward and Mountain View, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --As winter sets in, a fireplace can be a nice luxury to have, provided it is appropriately maintained. A chimney sweep is necessary to make the fireplace more efficient and durable as well as safer.



A clean chimney always works more efficiently than a dirty one. Unlike unclean chimneys that fail to filter smoke out of the house due to buildups and obstructions, a clean chimney will adequately remove the smoke to the exterior of the home.



Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is pleased to bring its years of experience to the chimney sweeping needs of the clients. Their experienced technicians will follow a specific process that involves laying drop cloths and protecting the area around the fireplace. Armed with professional equipment, they will carefully remove any creosote buildup and identify any blockages.



The safety of the chimney depends on how clean one can keep it. Over time, creosote that is produced from the fire travels through the smoke and builds up on the walls of the chimney.



By having chimney sweep in Hayward and Mountain View, California, one will be assured that their fireplace will be safe for use. It eliminates the possibilities of any negative consequences such as combustion or the trapping of poisonous gases.



Routine chimney cleaning also helps the professional to find a problem with the chimney at the very first stage. This gives one time to fix it before it is too late. Thus, it is critical to extending the working life of the chimney.



Dirty chimneys can be inefficient, as they are not able to filter smoke efficiently. A clogged air duct can be life-threatening as well. Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces engages expert cleaning professionals who can successfully keep the system in good working shape.



For more information about gas fireplaces in Hayward and Mountain View, California, visit https://www.mister-chimney.com/chimney-sweep-chimney-cleaning-fremont-howard-mountain-view-ca.



About Mister Chimney

Mister Chimney brings an unparalleled level of service and expertise to residential and commercial customers throughout the Peninsula, San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.