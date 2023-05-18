Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces Offers Propane Fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2023 --Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is pleased to offer gas fireplace inserts to homes and businesses throughout Belmont, CA, San Francisco, and the Greater Bay Area. Whether a homeowner or contractor, Nova Fireplaces will be happy to work with clients to help them select the gas insert products that meet their heating needs, match their home's aesthetic, and fit their budget. Contact Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplace today to get started!



Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces' skilled technicians are experienced in all types of installations, including gas inserts and natural gas direct vent fireplaces. With a direct vent gas fireplace, there is no need for a chimney, so they can be installed virtually anywhere within the home. Best of all, a natural gas fireplace provides efficient zone heating, which can significantly save consumers' energy bills. Nova Fireplaces offers various options to match any aesthetic, from modern styling to a more traditional look.



If consumers are looking to convert their traditional, wood-burning fireplace into something more efficient and economical, propane fireplaces in San Francisco and Hayward, California may be the perfect solution. Today's gas inserts fit securely right into the space of an existing masonry fireplace for a seamless and beautiful conversion.



San Francisco building codes no longer allow wood-burning fireplaces in new construction and some home renovations. Likewise, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expanded its residential wood heater rules, strengthening emission standards for new wood stoves and heaters. With this, more and more Bay Area customers, builders, and contractors are choosing gas fireplaces as an elegant and economical heating source.



Professional gas fireplace installation not only provides consumers with protection and peace of mind, but it is essential to ensuring the unit's efficient function and performance and ensuring installation mistakes don't compromise the gas fireplace warranty.



A gas fireplace insert is a metal firebox that uses gas jets hooked into a home's gas line. A venting pipe is hooked up that runs the length of an existing chimney to transport any fumes away from home safely. With a gas insert, customers can turn their fire on and off with the flick of a switch, and there is no ash, burning logs, or extensive cleanup to manage.



While gas fireplace inserts install easily, when dealing with gas lines in the home, it is always essential for customers to work with an experienced professional. At Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces, the professional installers have extensive experience installing gas inserts and have provided beautiful conversions for all types of existing masonry fireplaces. They will ensure a safe, proper installation and work diligently to accomplish the right fit for a seamless aesthetic.



For more information on fireplaces inserts in Hayward and Mountain View, California, visit https://www.mister-chimney.com/gas-fireplaces-gas-fireplace-inserts-redwood-city-ca/.



Call 650-654-8888 for anything related to fireplaces and 650-631-4531 for chimneys.



About Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces

Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is the one-stop destination for fireplace repairs in San Francisco and Fremont, California, apart from gas fireplace installation, chimney repairs to, chimney sweeping, and more.