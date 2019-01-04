Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces Specializes in Chimney Cleaning in Hayward and Palo Alto

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --Prevention is always the best key. According to the latest report, over 14% of all fires are caused by a chimney. With a few preventive measures in place, one can almost alleviate the worries of a fire in the home.



Sweeping ashes from around the wood stove is necessary to keep the chimney clean. This will prevent messes as well as dangerous fires. Choosing a quality wood will also help keep the chimney clean and safe to use. A quality wood will have a 15% to 25% moisture content. The experts advise to keep it in a dry spot and have it covered if it is outside. A moisture meter can also be used to detect if the firewood is safe to burn.



At Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces, the chimney sweep pros can inspect the chimney and determine if it needs to be cleaned. They have the right equipment to get the job done. By hiring professionals from Nova Fireplaces, one can stay free from stress and worry all the time.



One can highly benefit from a chimney cleaning. The most significant benefit is the reduced risk of fire on the home. A chimney fire can quickly spread into fire across the house and cause a substantial amount of damage or devastation to the home. Injuries are also possible when soot and cresol build up inside the chimney.



Mister Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is famous for routine chimney cleaning in Hayward and Palo Alto. Ensuring the safe enjoyment of the fireplace is essential. When the fireplace is active, it produces soot and creosote that can accumulate in the flue. Over time, creosote can build up, causing unpleasant odors, improper drafting, and in some cases chimney fires.



Regular cleaning not only helps preserve the structural integrity of the chimney but also prevents carbon monoxide poisoning and maintain the peace of mind.



About Mister Chimney

Mister Chimney brings an unparalleled level of service and expertise to residential and commercial customers throughout the Peninsula, San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.