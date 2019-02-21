Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces Specializes in Fireplace Inserts in Hayward and San Francisco, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --The utility of gas is immense as it saves on heating bills. An old-fashioned fireplace is not only an inefficient heating source; it also can create high levels of smoke inside and outside the home.



Gas insert lets one transform the existing hearth into a super-efficient heater that can cut one's energy bills - by as much as 40%, say experts.



For those looking to convert one's traditional, wood burning fireplace into something more efficient and economical, a gas fireplace insert may be the right solution. Today, the new gas inserts prove to be a right fit for one's existing masonry fireplace, for a seamless and beautiful conversation.



Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is a premier resource for functional and efficient fireplace inserts in Hayward and San Francisco, California that offer the beauty and warmth of a traditional and economical heating source.



With new Sans Francisco building codes, wood burning fireplaces are no longer allowed in new construction and some home renovations. The revised residential wood heater rules focus on strengthening emission standards for new wood stoves and heaters. This is why more and more homeowners, builders, and contractors in respective areas are choosing gas fireplaces as an elegant and economical heating source.



Functional and efficient, gas fireplaces offer the beauty and warmth of traditional wood-burning fireplaces, at the flip of a switch. The advanced system also eliminates manual effort required for chopping wood, clearing ash from the firebox, or performing other tedious tasks associated with wood burning fireplace maintenance.



Mister-Chimney & Nova Fireplaces is expert at professional gas fireplace installation that not only provides the clients with protection and peace of mind, but it is also critical to ensuring the unit's efficient function and performance, as well as making sure that installation mistakes don't compromise one's gas fireplace warranty.



For more information on fireplace repairs in Hayward and Mountain View, California, visit https://www.mister-chimney.com/fireplace-installation-repairs-for-gas-propane-fireplaces-fremont-ca.



About Mister Chimney

Mister Chimney brings an unparalleled level of service and expertise to residential and commercial customers throughout the Peninsula, San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.