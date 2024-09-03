MIT Sloan Management Review Goes Live with Pelcro to Unify Billing and Management for Group Subscriptions

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2024 --MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR), a trusted source of management insights for over 18,000 loyal readers, today announced a strategic partnership with Pelcro, a next-generation subscription management platform. This collaboration aims to streamline subscription offerings, elevate reader experience, and unlock significant growth opportunities for MIT SMR.



Previously, MIT SMR faced challenges in managing its important group subscription business. Juggling multiple systems created operational complexities and administrative burdens, hindering their ability to deliver a seamless experience for their dedicated readership. Additionally, the lack of a unified platform limited their agility in product innovation and optimizing pricing models, potentially impacting revenue growth.



Pelcro's unique capabilities offer significant value to MIT SMR, including



1- Centralized Billing: Pelcro unified the management of all group subscriptions into a single platform. It eliminated the need to juggle multiple systems, streamline operations, and reduce administrative burdens. This ensured data consistency, eliminated silos, and guaranteed accurate revenue recognition.



2- Effortless Experimentation with No-Code: Pelcro empowers MIT SMR marketing and sales teams, to launch new product offerings and segmented paywalls without writing a single line of code. This intuitive interface allows for rapid experimentation with different subscription models and pricing plans, accelerating MIT Sloan Review's growth initiatives.



"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MIT SMR, a leading player in the industry. From early conversations with the MIT team, I remember how excited the Pelcro team was about the potential of a long-term partnership. We look forward to working closely with MIT SMR to achieve great success together." Andrew Morris COO & Founder at Pelcro



With Pelcro's support, MIT SMR is poised to unlock a new era of growth. The platform's centralized management and experimentation capabilities will empower them to streamline operations, enhance reader experience, and rapidly test and refine their subscription offerings. This strategic partnership positions MIT SMR to deliver even greater value to its audience and solidify its position as a leading source of management insights for the future.



About MIT Sloan Management Review

MIT SMR explores how leadership and management are transforming in a disruptive world. It helps thoughtful leaders capture the exciting opportunities — and face down the challenges — created as technological, societal, and environmental forces reshape how organizations operate, compete, and create value.



About Pelcro

Pelcro is a Billing solution designed to empower businesses to launch, manage, and grow their subscription offerings. Pelcro's intuitive platform provides a no-code environment for managing all aspects of subscriptions, from product configuration and subscriber onboarding to billing and revenue recognition.