Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --Consumer Products International announced this week the hiring of Mark Mierloi as CPI's new Executive Vice President of Business Development.



"Mark is an intelligent young man," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Consumer Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "When I interviewed Mark I found out that he is a ranked ATP tennis player.



"You have to be a hard worker to succeed at the professional tennis level," Gould said. "I realized that Mark, who had to practice many hours a day to achieve his goal, would bring the same determination to any job he undertakes."



Gould said Mierloi's two degrees in Sports Nutrition and Nutraceuticals and International Business Management also will serve him well in his new position with CPI.



"CPI helps consumer goods manufacturers launch new and existing products to American consumers," Gould said. "Since we work with domestic and companies from throughout the world, Mark's business background will help him and our clients."



Mierloi said he is looking forward to working with CPI's diverse clientele.



"Mr. Gould has represented so many iconic brands during his career," Mierloi said. We are talking about Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Ames, Chapin, Paramont, and Miracle-Gro.



"That is a prestigious portfolio," Mierloi added. "I am looking forward to learning a lot from Mr. Gould."



Gould leads a veteran team at CPI, which includes professionals with expertise in retail, sales, logistics, operations, and marketing.



More than a decade ago, Gould developed his proprietary "Evolution of Distribution" system, which brings all services needed to launch and promote products under CPI.



"I realized that many companies developed great products but did know how to promote and market their goods," Gould said. "This where CPI can help."



For more information, visit consumerproductsint.com m.



About CPI

CPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of all types of consumer goods. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.



Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.