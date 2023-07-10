Mitch Gould, Nutritional Products International Founder & CEO, Builds Successful Formula for Launching Sport Nutrition, Health & Wellness Brands on Amazon

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2023 --In an era where online shopping has become an integral part of daily life, Nutritional Products International (NPI) has pioneered a proven approach for health, wellness, and sports nutrition companies to launch their products in the United States.



With the rise of e-commerce sales projected to grow by nearly 11 percent between 2023 and 2027 according to Statista, NPI has capitalized on this trend by offering a unique platform to facilitate the distribution and promotion of products in the U.S. market, specifically on Amazon.



Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, recognized the need for international brands to navigate the complex U.S. market successfully. "There are many companies with viable products, but they don't have the experience or knowledge to penetrate the U.S. market," explained Gould. "With my 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, NPI has built the perfect pathway to reach the marketplace, including Amazon. In essence, we become their national headquarters in the U.S."



Gould worked with Amazon when the online giant first added its health, wellness, and sports nutrition category. "Amazon is the perfect launch pad for brands that leads into successful penetration of brick and mortar," Gould continued.



"We keep track of what retailers and product manufacturers are doing. This enables us to give our clients proper guidance. I have streamlined the product launch process to make it affordable," he added. "Years ago, I saw product manufacturers, especially international companies, spend an exorbitant amount of money when rolling out a new product, which decreased their profit margins."



Gould helped add to Amazon's bottom line in the mid-2000s when the online giant started its health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories. "I had contacts in the sports nutrition industry," Gould said.

With NPI's unparalleled industry knowledge and strategic approach, international brands can now confidently navigate the U.S. market and achieve significant growth in the sport nutrition, health, and wellness categories.



'[]About NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.